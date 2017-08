Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week's WWE SmackDown, featuring fallout from Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, drew 2.685 million viewers. This is up 6% from last week's 2.530 million viewers and is the best number for the blue brand in months, since the April 11th episode. The show featured Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in the main event with Baron Corbin as the special referee, plus Bobby Roode's unannounced main roster debut and Shelton Benjamin's unannounced return to the company.

SmackDown was #6 in viewership, behind Hannity, Rachel Maddow, Special Report, The Five and Tucker Carlson. SmackDown #1 in the 18-49 demographic on cable this week.

In comparison, Monday's RAW drew 3.404 million viewers, up from last week's 3.233 million viewers. It topped SmackDown viewership by 27%.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers

April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers

May 2nd Episode: 2.300 million viewers

May 9th Episode: 2.348 million viewers

May 16th Episode: 2.175 million viewers

May 23rd Episode: 2.328 million viewers

May 30th Episode: 2.350 million viewers

June 6th Episode: 2.349 million viewers

June 13th Episode: 2.072 million viewers

June 20th Episode: 2.597 million viewers

June 27th Episode: 2.603 million viewers

July 4th Episode: 2.329 million viewers

July 11th Episode: 2.465 million viewers

July 18th Episode: 2.548 million viewers

July 25th Episode: 2.535 million viewers

August 1st Episode: 2.569 million viewers

August 8th Episode: 2.584 million viewers

August 15th Episode: 2.530 million viewers

August 22nd Episode: 2.685 million viewers

August 29th Episode:

