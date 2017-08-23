- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "New Rules" theme song for Baron Corbin.
- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following thanks to the WWE Universe and the Barclays Center for another successful SummerSlam Week in Brooklyn:
Thank you to the @WWEUniverse and our partners at @BarclaysCenter for another great #SummerSlam Week! https://t.co/ZBPEXpeBTB— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 23, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.