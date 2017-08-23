- Above is a preview for Thursday night's episode of Impact Wrestling, featuring the debut of Johnny Impact, f.k.a. John Morrison and Johnny Mundo.

Taz underwent surgery today on his hand. According to PWInsider , he was attempting to repair nerve damage "that has led to a loss of feeling, muscle atrophy and an inability to grip with right hand." Taz said that the surgery "went OK" and posted the photo below on his Instagram:

Big Hand Issues Jones...cast A post shared by @taztalk on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

- Social video platform Twitch sent us a press release today announcing that it will livestream AAA Triplemania XXV. Triplemania XXV will be broadcast with commentary in both Spanish and English, with a "best of" Triplemania marathon leading up to this year's live event. All content can be viewed on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's new Twitch channels: Twitch.tv/Luchalibreaaa (Spanish) and Twitch.tv/Luchalibreaaa_En (English).

The Triplemania pre-show marathon on Twitch starts on August 24 at 3:00 p.m. PDT, with the live broadcast of Triplemania XXV beginning on August 26 from 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. PDT. During the stream, viewers will find emotes themed after the event and various wrestlers enabling them to show their support in chat.

"We are very excited by the reaction of our fans to the "match of the decade" between Dr. Wagner Jr. and Psycho Clown," said Dorian Roldán, Vice President of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide commented. "This is why we decided to partner with Twitch to livestream Triplemania XXV exclusively on their platform and mobile applications. Since we both share a passion to innovate, we look forward to having Twitch broadcast our show around the world."

- ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes was at the Atlanta Braves game last night and sat in with the Fox television broadcast team during the game. We were sent the photos below, you can view the full photos on our Facebook Page.

