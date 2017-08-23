As noted, the latest edition of 'Dinner With The King' with co-hosts Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore dropped today.

Cody Rhodes joined the show to preview his match with The King, which will happen Friday night for Northeast Wrestling The match is for the NEW Heavyweight Championship and Ring of Honor Championship. They sent us these highlights from Cody:

His current situation with ROH:

"Ring of Honor hates the fact that I genuinely remained a free agent; I did not sign a contract with them. I signed on for various dates, and I have many dates left with them. I really like Ring of Honor. But I'm not going to be exclusive anywhere. I did exclusive."

His post-WWE career:

"This is the happiest I've been in my career. It's been so rewarding to get out there and do my own schedule. I'm very much a happy man. It's a cool time."

The Cody Rhodes name and WWE owning it:

"It's a very simple matter of, if I want to ask for my last name, if I want to ask for Cody Rhodes back to perform under it — I perform under it at non-televised events, it's not secret to the fans that's my last name — but when it comes to television, that's WWE's intellectual property. And I am wholeheartedly sure that if I were to ask them to go by Rhodes, they would have no problem.

"But I don't mind going by just Cody. I think there's something cool about it."

You can listen to the full episode below:

