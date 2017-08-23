As noted, the latest edition of 'Dinner With The King' with co-hosts Jerry "The King" Lawler and Glenn Moore dropped today.
His current situation with ROH:
"Ring of Honor hates the fact that I genuinely remained a free agent; I did not sign a contract with them. I signed on for various dates, and I have many dates left with them. I really like Ring of Honor. But I'm not going to be exclusive anywhere. I did exclusive."
His post-WWE career:
"This is the happiest I've been in my career. It's been so rewarding to get out there and do my own schedule. I'm very much a happy man. It's a cool time."
The Cody Rhodes name and WWE owning it:
"It's a very simple matter of, if I want to ask for my last name, if I want to ask for Cody Rhodes back to perform under it — I perform under it at non-televised events, it's not secret to the fans that's my last name — but when it comes to television, that's WWE's intellectual property. And I am wholeheartedly sure that if I were to ask them to go by Rhodes, they would have no problem.
"But I don't mind going by just Cody. I think there's something cool about it."
You can listen to the full episode below:
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.