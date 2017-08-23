Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's episode will feature all the fallout from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III as well as matches taped before the big event last Saturday. One of these matches highlights the UK talent in tag team action.

- Similar to how they did the intro video with Code Orange, we now get a recap of their live performance loaded with highlights from TakeOver.

- Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to the show and hypes tonight's card.

No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan

Jose makes makes his entrance and gets the party started. The conga line is brought out with plants in the crowd. Sullivan rushes the ramp to take out Jose. Crowd tries to rally Jose, but just gets slammed down by the behemoth.

Result: No Contest

- Recap of Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas. Personally thought it was a top 3-4 match of the weekend. Kayla Braxton catches up with Gargano. Johnny Wrestling says he owns his loss and makes no excuses. He knows a lot of people still believe in him, and will prove them and himself right. The Almas loss wasn't the end.

- Recap of Ember Moon vs. Asuka from TakeOver. Ranallo puts over that Asuka targeted Moon's previously injured left shoulder. Backstage footage from after the match with media. Short and sweet answers with no big news being revealed. They then announce her collarbone injury that could keep her out of action for 6-8 weeks.

- Christy St. Cloud backstage with Wolfgang and Pete Dunne. The guys are asked about the UK brand and how important it is to win this match. The Bruiserweight says the division is his. Wolfgang looks for a future title opportunity if they win tonight.

Peyton Royce (w/ Billie Kay) vs. Sarah Logan

Big pop for Royce and Kay. Logan with a nice response with her new country music and hillbilly attire to match her accent. The Iconic Duo are main roster ready, but this one should be a treat. Logan with a bit of technical power and Royce using her length to her advantage. Case in point with a spinning heel kick. The Aussie getting some chants throughout the NXT universe and works over the southern girl. Delayed suplex by Logan to create space with an impressive show of power. Chops reverberating in Barclays as Logan lays them in followed by a front drop kick. Kay attempts to provide some leverage from the outside, but Logan rolls her up for a near fall. Royce able to regain a base and hit her beautifully bridged fisherman's suplex for the victory. Fun little match.

Winner via Pinfall: Peyton Royce

- Recap of the NXT Tag Team Championship match where SAnitY captured the gold for the first time. That match exceeded all expectations I had for it.

- Full entrance and match highlights of McIntyre vs. Roode. The Scotsman was able to come away with the victory and the NXT Championship, effectively sending Roode to SmackDown, and McIntyre into a feud with Ring of Honor.

- Backstage footage with Roode refusing an interview and planning an exit strategy from the building. Roderick Strong blows him a kiss and says "see you soon." We're then shown Roode's debut on this past Tuesday's SD Live. Kayla Braxton interview him earlier today and asks if we'll see him in NXT again. He says he doesn't leave unfinished business, and promises to take care of Roddy before leaving.

Follow Chris Callicutt on Twitter at @Knockdown_Radio. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.