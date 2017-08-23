John Cena's move to Monday Night Raw reportedly has WWE officials salivating over potential marquee matches against the new era.

This week "The Franchise" made his first appearance on Raw in over a year, and many viewed the move as a business decision to draw bigger ratings for WWE's flagship show. But Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reports that the move was made with an eye to the future as Cena will be counted on to elevate the up-and-coming superstars, namely Roman Reigns.

"Vince McMahon wants Cena to elevate and give the rub to Roman Reigns," Barasso wrote. "The prevailing factor behind Cena's move to Raw is all about his opponents. The decision was not made solely because Cena is going to draw ratings, but rather because of who Cena is going to draw ratings with."

McMahon is ready to pull the trigger on a Cena-Reigns matchup, as Monday's show already laid the groundwork for a showdown in the near future. By far the most polarizing figure in WWE since "Super Cena" himself, Reigns will benefit greatly from a program with the leader of Cenation.

Cena's move to Raw also presents the opportunity for the new crop of talent to get a shot at the company's top star. Cena vs. Samoa Joe has been a dream matchup since before Joe was even in the WWE. Young stars like Braun Stowman, Finn Balor and Elias can all create some magic with Cena in the ring.

