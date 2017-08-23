- The final press conference for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor took place today from the KA Theater at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the last time the two fighters will speak in front of the media before Saturday's super-fight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can watch everything that went down in the video embedded above.

- The third episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded is now online. In it, the teams of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have a confrontation at the grand arrivals and McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi have an epic face-to-face altercation. You can watch embedded in the video below:

Remember to join us here at WrestlingINC.com on Saturday night at 9 PM ET for exclusive live play-by-play coverage of Mayweather vs. McGregor featuring round by round scoring and your discussion.

- Dana White indicated in Las Vegas on Tuesday after the news broke that Jon Jones failed an in-competition drug test in conjunction with his fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last month that there were big plans for the UFC light heavyweight championship. According to White (via MMAJunkie), they were talking about a heavyweight clash between Jones and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The tentative date for such a bout would have likely taken place at UFC 218 in Detroit, MI. Obviously if Jones' failed drug test holds up, all of those plans are off.

- The USADA issued a statement to MMAFighting.com regarding the situation with Jon Jones, urging to let due process play out. Jones' failed drug test was from a sample collected on July 28, 2017 after the UFC 214 weigh-ins. Jones previously passed out-of-competition drug tests leading into the fight, with tests on July 6 and July 7 by the USADA coming back negative. There were reports on social media he passed a fight-night drug test on July 29 but neither the USADA nor the California State Athletic Commission would confirm that to MMAFighting. The testing body would also not confirm TMZ's report that Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.