Things had been relatively quiet on the GFW - Hardys front over the last several weeks. GFW President Ed Nordholm indicated to Sports Illustrated in late July that the issue with the company and the Hardys was apparently over and that they have moved on.
While Hardy claimed that Nordholm lied to "defame" him, it appeared as if both sides were moving on.
That changed today, as Hardy posted the following tweet accusing TNA of using Senor Benjamin, Maxel and his scribe without ever paying them or having them sign a release:
FUN FACT-Benjamin, Maxel & Scribe weren't paid & DID NOT sign releases from TNA/GFW to allow their images to be aired on ANY media, esp TV. pic.twitter.com/W8fVhpKehk— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 23, 2017
