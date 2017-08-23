Things had been relatively quiet on the GFW - Hardys front over the last several weeks. GFW President Ed Nordholm indicated to Sports Illustrated in late July that the issue with the company and the Hardys was apparently over and that they have moved on.

"I've stopped thinking about this," Nordholm told SI. "We have a show to put on, and a company and a brand. We've got things on our plate that are more important than sorting out the 'Broken Brilliance.' I made a genuine effort to resolve something to benefit the Hardys as a goodwill gesture to Matt. It didn't reach a conclusion and we're moving on. We're not going back to it, I'm not interested in opening a new dialogue, I'm not interested in opening another conversation about it. We made our best effort, it didn't happen, and I'm not going to negotiate all over again."

While Hardy claimed that Nordholm lied to "defame" him, it appeared as if both sides were moving on.

That changed today, as Hardy posted the following tweet accusing TNA of using Senor Benjamin, Maxel and his scribe without ever paying them or having them sign a release:

FUN FACT-Benjamin, Maxel & Scribe weren't paid & DID NOT sign releases from TNA/GFW to allow their images to be aired on ANY media, esp TV. pic.twitter.com/W8fVhpKehk — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 23, 2017

