- In the video above, Sami Zayn and Nia Jax present soccer player Hajar Abulfazl the Courageous Use of Sport Award at the Beyond Sport Global Awards at One World Observatory in New York City.
- As seen on SmackDown Live last night, Chad Gable will start teaming with the returning Shelton Benjamin. Gable commented on the new team, writing on Twitter:
Enthusiasm + Experience— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 23, 2017
This is going to be sick. pic.twitter.com/R9nuUjUHLU
