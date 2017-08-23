- In the video above, Sami Zayn and Nia Jax present soccer player Hajar Abulfazl the Courageous Use of Sport Award at the Beyond Sport Global Awards at One World Observatory in New York City.

WWE will return to the KeyArena in Seattle, WA on Tuesday, October 17th for SmackDown Live. The pre-sale is underway, the code is. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday.

- As seen on SmackDown Live last night, Chad Gable will start teaming with the returning Shelton Benjamin. Gable commented on the new team, writing on Twitter:

Enthusiasm + Experience



This is going to be sick. pic.twitter.com/R9nuUjUHLU — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 23, 2017

