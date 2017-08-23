It's no secret that Roman Reigns is viewed as a pariah by many of the WWE Universe, but why is he so universally hated? Before SummerSlam, Sports Illustrated took to the streets to find out and all the hate drew a response from "The Big Dog" himself, as seen in the video above.

Standing outside the Barclays Center, people complained about him being "shoved down their throats" and being "boring." Others couldn't really come up with a real answer, saying they "just don't like that dude" or he's not their "cup of tea."

Reigns took to Twitter on Monday night and retweeted the video along with a simple question for the fans:

The simple question here is to the Kids. Would you rather grow up and be like me, OR the guys from this video!???? https://t.co/45OtF2x1Fq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 23, 2017

The use of that emoji seems to suggest that Reigns found the video amusing more than anything else.

