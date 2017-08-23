It's no secret that Roman Reigns is viewed as a pariah by many of the WWE Universe, but why is he so universally hated? Before SummerSlam, Sports Illustrated took to the streets to find out and all the hate drew a response from "The Big Dog" himself, as seen in the video above.
Reigns took to Twitter on Monday night and retweeted the video along with a simple question for the fans:
The simple question here is to the Kids. Would you rather grow up and be like me, OR the guys from this video!???? https://t.co/45OtF2x1Fq— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 23, 2017
The use of that emoji seems to suggest that Reigns found the video amusing more than anything else.
Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.