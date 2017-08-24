There were apparently some rumors floating that Rusev and Lana requested their WWE release. The rumor was never posted here at Wrestling Inc.

Lana swiftly shot down the rumor, as seen below.

@LanaWWE did you ask for your release from @WWE??? — Bryan Hopkins (@dh_bryan) August 23, 2017

That's called don't believe the pathetic villagers that pretend that they are "journalist" with real facts... hahahahah!!!! https://t.co/EfaoxRsdhJ — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 23, 2017

I've just started the #LanaLegacy in @WWE.The #RavishingRevolution is building women up. #RavishingReign of terror is doubters being CRUSHED — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 24, 2017

Lana is currently working an angle with Tamina Snuka on SmackDown Live. While Rusev didn't appear on this past Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live following his quick loss to Randy Orton at SummerSlam last Sunday, he is scheduled for this weekend's SmackDown live events in Louisiana.

