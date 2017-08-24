Source: Myles

Samoa Joe spoke with Myles at the WWE 2K18 Kickoff over the weekend and was asked about Brock Lesnar's potential future plans in MMA. After defeating Daniel Cormier for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 214, Jon Jones promptly called out Brock Lesnar to a fight in the UFC. Lesnar's contract with WWE runs out after WrestleMania 34. About Lesnar's future, Joe responded.

"Brock is an unusual individual in that he likes to keep his plans tight to his chest," Joe said. "He definitely keeps his options open."

Joe was then asked if he would ever try a career in MMA. Although he hasn't previously, his moveset does have some influences from the sport, including his rear naked choke finisher, the Coquina Clutch. Joe was very much good with being in WWE as he still looks to capture gold on the main roster.

"My feet are firmly planted here [in WWE]," Joe said. "I have goals set out, I made a remit to myself that we're going to capture all the gold we can, hang it on the mantelpiece and take it from there. I'm in it to win it."

