The upcoming Mae Young Classic is set to showcase some of the brightest stars in the world of women's wrestling, and WWE is doing everything in its power to make sure the presentation is perfect.

Jim Ross, who'll be the lead commentator for the tournament, revealed on the latest episode of The Ross Report that he and fellow Hall of Famer Lita had to redo the calls for 16 matches last week. JR pointed out that they didn't re-call the matches due to mistakes the first time, but rather for the sake of making improvements.

"I felt like we did a better job. The job wasn't bad the first go-around, but the creative change, the things that we were talking about were planned and now they had been tweaked," JR said. "That's entertainment, that's the business. Anytime you get a chance to do the rewrite, you're gonna do the rewrite. Always make it better, always make it better."

With Lita handling the color commentating, JR said they did their best to provide the fans with information they might not have known about the competitors to pique their interest and keep them invested in watching the tournament.

"I like the fact that it's a single-elimination tournament, the winners advance, the losers go home. Therefore it is an episodic production, so it goes from chapter one to chapter two, that kind of thing," JR said. "So if Lita and I do our job, which we really tried hard to do, we'll give you enough background on these ladies that you'll care about them enough to want to watch them participate in this tournament and see if they have to survive or if they have to go home."

The first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic will be released on the WWE Network on August 28, with the next four episodes following on September 4. You can listen to the latest episode of The Ross Report by clicking here.

