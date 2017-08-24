Source: The Ross Report

Recently on The Ross Report, 'Good Ol' JR' Jim Ross welcomed to the program professional wrestling veteran Glenn Jabobs - that's got to be Kane. Among many other things, Kane discussed the potential of the current number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Braun Strowman. Also, Kane addressed rumors about beating current WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, in an arm wrestling match.

According to Kane, Strowman will be a "big star" in WWE. 'The Big Red Monster' claimed that 'The Monster Among Men' started out very green, but he has a positive attitude and has done a great job getting into ring shape.

"I think he's doing great and I agree with [Ross that Strowman can be the next big thing in WWE]. I think he's going to be a big star. I was talking to people today that were just talking about him and the thing about it was, when he first came up, he was really green and hadn't been in the [professional wrestling] business very long. He came from a strongman background. He has lost like 50 lbs. or more than that since he came along with WWE, so imagine how big he was before because he's enormous now! He [has] done a good job of getting himself into ring shape. And, I mean, he [has] got it all. And I agree with [Ross]. I think he's going to be a big star."

Kane added, "he [has] got a great attitude as well and often, unfortunately, that's people's biggest enemy is when you don't have a great attitude, but you've got all the other gifts, you ain't going to go nowhere. But he does have a great attitude. I think he's going to go somewhere."

Also during the show, Kane addressed the longstanding rumor that he once bested Lesnar in an arm wrestling match. Kane explained that he once had an impromptu weightlifting competition with 'The Beast Incarnate' and that situation gave rise to the rumor of the arm wrestling match.

"Years and years ago, Brock and I were at the gym at the same time and we were throwing around some serious weight. And we didn't really have a weightlifting challenge, but we were throwing around some serious weight." Kane continued, "Brock was impressed and he gets on it and we were matching each other pretty well. But yeah, I've heard that story and it [has] morphed into various incarnations, so yeah, no, there was never an arm wrestling match because mine is still intact, so there you go."

