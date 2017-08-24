- As noted, Rusev and Lana were recently interviewed by Al Arabiya. During the interview, Rusev was asked why he wasn't on the new season of Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

"Contract problems," Rusev joked. "I asked for too much money."

Rusev appeared on the first season as a wrestler from the country named Big Bartholomew, who was in danger of losing his farm. The new season can be seen here and features the returning John Cena, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Fandango, Tyler Breeze and Chris Jericho, as well as new stars including Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Big E, Dolph Ziggler, Renee Young, Xavier Woods, Natalya, The Miz, The Ascension and Rhyno.

- WWE and Flow 1 today announced a multi-year agreement to televise WWE's flagship programmes Raw and SmackDown live beginning this Monday, August 28. Flow 1 will now be the exclusive English-language home of WWE in the Caribbean. Flow 1 will televise Raw live at 8 p.m. ET Mondays and SmackDown Live at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays. Additionally, Flow 1 will air WWE Experience, a one-hour weekly WWE highlights show, on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET, and This Week in WWE, a 30-minute weekly highlights show, on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

- John Cena took to Twitter and thanked the Internet for "The kind words the past few days", as seen below:

Dear #Internet we don't always get along, and u sure have fun at my expense, but wanted 2 say #ThankYou 4 the kind words the past few days ?? — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 24, 2017

