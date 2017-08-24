Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Rusev lost to Randy Orton in just nine seconds at WWE SummerSlam this past Sunday night. It continued Rusev's losing pay-per-view streak, as the Bulgarian brute hasn't won a pay-per-view televised match since defeating Zack Ryder at WWE Battleground in July of 2016.

The loss sparked a lot of rumors about Rusev's WWE future. However, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the quick loss was just a way to kick off their program. The idea is that the first match was a fluke, and Orton winning was due to him needing a victory after his recent lackluster PPV losses to Bray Wyatt and Jinder Mahal.

While WWE didn't further the Orton - Rusev program on SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night, it is the plan going forward. Meltzer noted that the SummerSlam booking call wasn't really "anti-Rusev," but was rather "a major pro-Orton decision."

