- Above, The Hardy Boys took a look back at an early WWE photo shoot. Matt talked about one thing they wish they could go back and say is to slow down and be smarter, try to take care of your body a little better. He added that the young Hardys wouldn't have listened at the time, because they felt invincible.

Asuka was interviewed in a Eurogamer article to talk about her love of video games and huge video game collection, which stands at over 5000 titles. Asuka talked about one of her favorite video game characters, Mario:

"Have you experienced love at first sight?" she asks. "A mustached guy with a red hat and overalls running around? When I saw him kicking turtles and mushrooms, that lit fire in the heart of young, pure Asuka. I woke up early (even though waking up early was not my thing) to see that mustached guy."

- On Twitter, Raven talked about how he wished he could take back the last ten years of drug abuse, calling himself a "moron" during those days. Responding to fans, he continued that "Getting high doesn't solve your problems, it only delays them and usually worsens them." Raven initially worked for the WWE in 1993-1994 as Johnny Polo before making a second run from 2000-2003.

A picture of how my brain actually felt on 1 of my stupid drugged up adventures. Even thought my dog was there & he wasn't born yet. Sheesh pic.twitter.com/Wo2kx9nJQQ — Raven (@theraveneffect) August 20, 2017

So glad you don't do that anymore. Are you ever tempted to go back and do it again — gail archer (@witchmumma) August 20, 2017

No interest in ever getting high again. In fact I'd love to take back the last 10 years of abuse. Ugh! I was a moron https://t.co/2Ypkmm3SDM — Raven (@theraveneffect) August 23, 2017

What advice would you give to someone who is constantly torn between wanting to get high despite trying so hard to stay clean? — Queen Frankensteiner (@Steinerize) August 23, 2017

Look at the big picture. Getting high doesn't solve your problems, it only delays them... and usually worsens them https://t.co/vd39PKaBXy — Raven (@theraveneffect) August 23, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.