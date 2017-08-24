Jinder Mahal spoke with Al Arabiya English on a number of wrestling topics. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

Crowd reaction to the Indian National Anthem being sung on SmackDown:

"It was a very small negative reaction but overall everyone was very happy. I think that's the first time that the Indian National Anthem has ever been sung on such a huge platform. I think everyone was very proud that our culture has been showed. I want to make sure that everything we do is authentic, is the real thing. Very few people are offended by it."

Succeeding in WWE:

"In order to succeed in WWE, you're responsible. If you put in 100 percent, you get back 100 percent. A lot of it is mental. Just my mental attitude has changed. I have a very positive outlook, I set goals for myself, and I write down my goals. I read a lot of self-help books, I listen to a lot of podcasts, and just thinking positive, positive things are starting to happen in my life. I'm a firm believer that you get back what you put in."

Initially setting goals lower in his second run with WWE:

"My goal was to become WWE champion, but not this soon. Actually, to tell you the truth, I kind of aimed low. I started writing down my goals as of the new year, and every day I would write down, 'become a champion in WWE.' I was aiming at Intercontinental champion or US Heavyweight champion, but I should have been writing, WWE Champion. Now I write '10-time WWE Champion.'"

