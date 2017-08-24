Source: Bleacher Report

John Cena spoke with Bleacher Report on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I haven't [helped Roman], and that's not because I don't want to. And I think that's a testament to Roman Reigns' ability to handle the audience. You need pretty broad shoulders. That he hasn't had to come to anyone else for advice shows exactly how strong he is."

If any younger talent has come to him for advice:

"Well, younger—I mean, he's just a few weeks from me—but I can remember when AJ Styles came in, and he was just familiar with presenting himself a different way. And we sat down and had many a lengthy conversation about the differences and similarities between other spots and here. And from that, I think he took a lot of material away to present himself better."

If he ever thinks about taking a different path earlier on by going heel:

"No. And I think that any sort of hindsight, especially in this industry, is a waste of time, and time is extremely valuable. I don't control that. People ask me to do something, and it is our job, as entertainers, to do the best that we can to accomplish that goal. What I get upset about in this business is that so many people talk about the 'what if,' instead of the 'what is.' The 'what is' is more important. If someone were to go back 15 years and say, 'You should have done this,' it's too late. I was told to do 'X,' and I was trying to do 'X' the best way that I could."

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.