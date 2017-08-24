Source: PWInsider

As noted, Low Ki asked for his release during this week's GFW tapings, and initially, there were two stories out there: financial and creative direction. It now looks like creative direction is the reason for his asking, as he was looking to be included in the GFW Championship scene, while GFW planned on moving him towards the X Division over the next couple of weeks.

Last week, Low Ki was slated to take on Alberto El Patron at the live Destination X for the GFW Championship, but Patron was stripped of the title , which effectively cancelled their match.

Currently, GFW has not granted Low Ki's release and he is still under contract with the company through October.

Returning to GFW for a fourth time in April of this year, Low Ki was able to win the X Division Championship for a fifth time in a six-man match on an episode of Impact. He then lost the title to Sonjay Dutt in June.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.