- Above are the top 10 brutal backstage brawls from WWE 2K17. In regards to WWE 2K18, another 37 playable Superstars were revealed yesterday. 2K18 will be released on October 17.

- In an interview with CBC News , WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya talked about how she worried about not be good enough during her first years in pro wrestling. She specifically mentioned a story with Bret Hart and the advice he gave.

"I remember telling him on my first trip to Japan, 'I don't know if I'm good enough. I just feel like everyone expects me to be as good as you, and I'm worried about disappointing the fans.' Bret said, 'You know, Nattie, you're so different ...you just have to embrace that you're blazing your own trail' — and so those words have always been with me."

See Also AJ Styles Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WrestleMania 34

- WWE posted "5 things you need to know about NXT's newest Superstar, Adam Cole," including the number of current WWE Superstars he's wrestled in the past, being inspired by Bruce Lee and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and his catchphrase, "Bay Bay!" WWE also posted a gallery showing him working for ROH and other promotions. Cole made his NXT debut over the weekend at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, when he (along with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) took out the newly crowed NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre.

You need to get educated on @WWENXT's newest Superstar @AdamColePro, and we can help with that...BAY-BAY! https://t.co/gIogjDaeTV — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.