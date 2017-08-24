- WWE posted this video with alternate footage of free agent John Cena making his return to RAW this past Monday.

- WWE stock was up 1.01% today, closing at $20.96 per share. Today's high was $21.14 and the low was $20.77.

- Braun Strowman took to Instagram today and posted the following to mark 2 years on WWE's main roster. Strowman will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

And on this day two years ago I introduced #TheMonsterAmongMen to the world!!!! It's crazy to look back at this photo because this was maybe the 9th time I'd ever been in front of a crowd. So many people judge me and said I would never be more than another failed attempt at a giant in the #Wwe well guess what I proved everyone of you wrong and I will continue to shut the moths of naysayers because if haven't figured it out yet I was born to do this and #BraunStrowman will be talked about and remembered FOREVER!!!! #IveOnlyJustBegun #IWillNeverBeFinished

