- Above is the latest episode of The Question Mark with GFW stars giving predictions for this Saturday's big Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight.
- Below is a new promo on Taya Valkyrie's GFW arrival. Taya also tweeted on her debut:
.TheTayaValkyrie is coming to @GFWWrestling soon... pic.twitter.com/5v1EEzrcik— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 23, 2017
Coming soon.... ???? @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling #LuchaRoyalty #Weraloca #Luchadora #Impact #gfw #comingsoon ?? pic.twitter.com/5HzteLrGIc— Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) August 24, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.