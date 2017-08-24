Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

* We are show the Takeover recap video that aired to kick off this past week's NXT.

* We are shown SAnitY and various roster members laid out on Full Sail's backlot, while Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly are shown walking away. NXT General Manager William Regal is shown surveying the scene seething

* New NXT Champion Drew McIntyre out. Says the past 17 years has led to this. He knows the title means he's got a target on his back. Calls out Cole, Fish, O'Reilly, and the whole locker room and says it's Drew's world now. If you want a shot, come to the ring and ask him to fight. Roderick Strong out and says he wants a shot. Says tonight he will beat Bobby Roode, then he will step up and fight Drew like a man. Drew says he hopes Roddy is ready to get knocked out like a man

* They are dimming the lights on the crowd like they have done at Takeovers at Full Sail in the past during matches

August 30th Episode:

* Peyton Royce defeated Ruby Riot. Ruby with a dropkick for a nearfall. Ruby locks in an arm wrench, but Peyton fights out to the ropes. Peyton tosses Ruby outside and rips her hair extensions out. Ruby takes over after a clothesline and drives Peyton's head into the turnbuckle with her knees. Peyton hits her Fireman's Carry driver but Ruby kicks out. Billie Kay pulls Peyton out of the ring but Ruby hits a suicide dive onto both. Peyton distracts the ref and Billie lays out Ruby with a kick outside the ring. Peyton pulls Ruby in and hits her Fisherman's Suplex for the win

September 6th Episode:

September 13th Episode:

September 20th Episode:

