A recap of last week's Destination X kicks off tonight's show.

- A recap of last week's Destination X kicks off tonight's show.

- From last week, Jeff Jarrett gets into a confrontation with members of American Top Team for jumping the referee after the main event of Destination X. Things got heated on both sides as Lashley tries to calm things down.

- Jeff Jarrett seemingly welcomes back the group to tonight's show.

- Earlier today, Jim Cornette talks with the GFW roster and tells them nobody is getting easy money and everyone needs to fight in tonight's Gauntlet of the Gold match. He wants chaos in tonight's match!

OVE (Jake and Dave Crist) vs. The Heat Seekers

Double suicide dives right off the bat by OVE. Jake gets right after his opponent, tags in Dave with a senton splash. Quick tags back and forth as OVE is in total control of this match. Dave catches one of the heat seekers trying to jump him and he gets a DDT on the apron to clear him out of the match. Dual high/low kicks to win the match in quick fashion.

Winners: OVE via Pinfall

- Jim Cornette on the phone, giving out a 5k fine to a wrestler. In comes Eli Drake and Chris Adonis. Eli tries to talk his way out of the number one spot in tonight's Gauntlet for the Gold match. Cornette says he will change the number if Eli doesn't bother him anymore, Eli agrees. Cornette changes his number to number two. Eli yells "That's the same thing!" as Cornette leaves the room.

- Recap of last week's GFW Knockouts Championship match between Sienna and Gail Kim, along with the return of Taryn Terrell, who attacked Kim during the match.

- Taryn Terrell out to the ring and is asked why she attacked Gail Kim. She said - despite their ups and downs - she showed up to help induct Gail Kim into the Hall of Fame. Kim never thanked her or even followed Terrell on social media. Terrell then said Kim just follows her husband around the country and will eventually leave him, like she did the Knockouts Division. She's just tired of the "Gail Show," and wants to help Kim get to retirement a bit quicker. Out comes Kim, who wants to fight as Jeremy Borash tries to calm Kim down. Terrell is able to bail out of the ring as she taunts Kim.

- Recap of GFW going on the road.

- Low Ki talks about how he had a one-on-one match and now suddenly he has to face 19 other guys who don't even deserve a title shot. ECIII runs down some of the guys who don't belong, too. We also see Moose, Eddie Edwards, Chris Adonis, Braxton Sutter, Bobby Lashley and others hyping tonight's big match.

- Bobby Lashley and members of American Top Team show up in Jim Cornette's office. Cornette asked the group to respect where they are and not choke out his referees. Lashley wants to know why Cornette took the title away from him and Cornette responds he just wants him to earn the title. Both Cornette and Lashley's MMA coach tell him he's going to have to pick a side at some point.

- Promo for Taya Valkyrie, who will be coming to GFW soon.

- A look back at Grado trying to stay in the US by marrying one of the Knockouts.

- Grado and Joseph Park head to the ring. Grado on the mic, he thanks the fans for being so great to him. Crowd with a "Grado" chant. Grado continues that he needs to go home and is being deported from the U.S. Park takes the mic and says he sorry that he didn't do more for him and that he loves him. Grado then talks about all of the things he's happy to get back to, including a variety of cheese fries. He then thanks every fan for help making his dream come true as a wrestler in America. A "Thank You, Grado" chant breaks out. Grado says "Cheerio" and Park tries to get a slow clap going for him.

Out comes Laurel Van Ness minus the wedding dress and tear soaked makeup. Laurel says Grado changed her and that he's the perfect match for her. She then gets on one knee and proposes to Grado, offering up a ring to him. He says "Yes!" and she plants a kiss on him. Wedding music suddenly plays and everyone in the ring starts dancing. Out comes Kongo Kong to ruin the fun. Suddenly Mahabali Shera gets in Kong's way, Kong backs up slowly.

- In Cornette's office, he talked to Eddie Edwards about when he first saw Edwards and then told Edwards both he and Anthem would be proud if Edwards became champion.

- Cut to LAX's hangout talking about jacking up the prices of beer at some club. After some more business is talked about, Konnan talks to Low Ki about destroying everyone in tonight's main event match and to bring home that title.

Gauntlet of the Gold 20-Man Match for the GFW Championship

The first and second entrants are Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake. A lot of stalling early on until Edwards gets in the first chop on Drake. Edwards gets in plenty of strikes to start off this match, Drake is struggling early.

Mario Bokara enters

Bokara instantly goes after Edwards with a nice release belly-to-back suplex. All three men end up going after each other before the next wrestler comes out.

Eddie Kingston enters

Kingston goes after all three men in the ring before working on Edwards while Drake goes after Bokara. Not much action happening.

Braxton Sutter enters

Sutter and Kingston lock up with Sutter getting the best of that exchange. Drake jumps Sutter before getting suplexed. Edwards attempts to eliminate Bokara as we are already to the next wrestler

Richard Justice enters

Justice looks frightened as he heads to the ring, he does a few squats before getting into the ring. Justice goes after Kingston who just walks away from him. Nobody really wants anything to do with Justice, so he just stands around in the ring and does squats.

ECII enters

