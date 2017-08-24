- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Bobby Roode making his main roster debut on this week's SmackDown, picking up a win over Aiden English.
- The MLB Network will air a special SummerSlam edition of Play Ball this weekend, featuring The Hardys and other WWE Superstars. The WWE footage was filmed during SummerSlam weekend in Brooklyn, as seen below:
A special #SummerSlam edition of #PlayBall coming Saturday - starring @cgrand3, @theajramos, @TheMayorsOffice, @RoFlo and @WWE superstars! pic.twitter.com/2mnf1XzHoW— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 24, 2017
