- As seen on this week's WWE NXT episode, Lars Sullivan attacked No Way Jose before their match could begin. It appears Lars attacked Jose because he was annoyed by Jose's music. Above is video of Kayla Braxton interviewing the big man before the attack happened.
- Below is a "Takeover: Brooklyn III" highlight video, set to Code Orange's live performance of their "Bleeding In the Blur" single that was performed:
Watch highlights from #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III, set to @codeorangekids's unforgettable live performance of #BleedingInTheBlur! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/St0QqRoimA— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.