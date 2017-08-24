- Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor set the stage at their final press conference before their August 26, 2017 megafight on the latest episode of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded. You can watch embedded in the video player above.

- Daniel Cormier issued the following statement to MMAFighting.com following the news of Jon Jones failing a USADA drug test:

"It's hard to find words to describe how I'm feeling right now," Cormier said. "I'm disappointed to hear the news. It's very emotional. "We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened. "In my mind, on July 29, I competed and I lost. I thought Jon Jones was the better man that day. I don't know what to think anymore. I can't believe we are going through all of this again. We will see what happens next. "Thank you to all my fans who have supported me during this dark time. I love you all very much."

- Conor McGregor released video of his final fight preparations for Saturday's encounter against Floyd Mayweather in the latest episode of The Mac Life. You can watch embedded in the video below:

Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Make sure to join us starting at 9 PM ET for exclusive live coverage featuring round by round scoring and your discussion right here at WrestlingINC.com.

