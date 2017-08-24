After Alberto El Patron was stripped of the GFW Championship and the cancellation of his title match against Low Ki at Destination X, GFW held a Gauntlet for the Gold match on tonight's episode of Impact. A 20-man match took place with Eli Drake starting at number one and going all the way to the end to pin Eddie Edwards and become the new GFW Champion.

Above and below are videos of Drake's title win:

From the #2 guy in #GauntletForTheGold to #IMPACTonPOP's top guy... @TheEliDrake runs the table to become the new GFW Global Champion! pic.twitter.com/Ks0dGFTSqC — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 25, 2017

