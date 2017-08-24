WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka relinquished her title at tonight's TV tapings from Full Sail University in a segment that should air on the September 6th episode. This comes after WWE announced that Asuka suffered a collarbone injury during her match with Ember Moon at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" last Saturday night, an injury that would have her out of action for a few months.
The NXT roster then came to the stage to say farewell. Asuka said wherever she goes, NXT will go with her. Moon then came out and offered a handshake but stopped and hugged Asuka instead. Triple H then came out and presented Asuka with a bouquet of flowers. Triple H took the title and introduced Asuka one final time as the undefeated, 523 day reigning champion. Asuka took her bows and posed with Triple H on the stage to end the tapings.
Stay tuned for updates on Asuka's status. WWE posted this video from the segment:
The #NXTUniverse cheers for @WWEAsuka moments after relinquishing the #NXTWomensTitle to GM @RealKingRegal. #ThankYouAsuka #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/2CjDsDKQXU— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2017
