- The Metal Injection website recently attended the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff party in New York City and interviewed several WWE Superstars about their favorite rock & metal bands. Above is a video of the interviews, featuring WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, Bobby Roode, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

- Today would have been the 75th birthday of wrestling legend Ivan Koloff, who passed away on February 18th of this year after a battle with liver cancer. Also, today would have been the 46th birthday of Crash Holly, who committed suicide on November 6th, 2003.

- Nia Jax had fans talking on Twitter yesterday with the following post on her "I'm Not Like Most" tagline. She wrote:

I love my tagline, "I'm Not Like Most." I love what it stands for. With so many people trying to fit into a mold (something I've definitely been guilty of in my own life), I love this loud, proud reminder that it's our differences that make us individual and unique. It's taken time and work and humility, but I'm so glad that I'm in a place where I can honestly say that I'm proud of my differences. Everyday I'm more and more excited to embrace those differences because they are what make me unique; I wouldn't be me without them. For me, "I'm Not Like Most" is more than just a tagline, it's a powerful message. Embrace and accept your differences! Find out what makes you "Not Like Most" and own it! There's a lot of power in it, A LOT of power and (probably more importantly) a lot of peace.

