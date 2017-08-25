Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

The New Day losing the SmackDown tag team titles at WWE SummerSlam was one of the more surprising booking decisions of the weekend. But it seems like it's all part of a much larger plan and just another step towards being an all-time great tag team.

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer notes that the WWE plans for New Day to go down as one of the greatest tag teams in the company's history. The trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods already hold the record for the longest championship reign of any tag team, but company officials have eyes on New Day breaking another record.

See Also Big E On How Much Creative Freedom WWE Gives Them, WWE Sometimes Being Outdated With Pop Culture

Meltzer reported that WWE wants to establish the New Day as the "greatest tag team of all-time" by having them eventually hold the titles more times than any other team in history. The Hardyz and Edge & Christian each have had seven WWE tag title reigns, while the Dudley Boyz have had nine.

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.

Follow Doric Sam on Twitter at @doricsam83. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.