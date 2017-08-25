Source: Al Arabiya English

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently did an interview with Al Arabiya English at a media event to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. You can check out some highlights below:

"It's actually even better now because I'm more comfortable. Not in a bad way, I'm just more comfortable in the ring and I'm more confident with my audience and I know more. So before you're so on edge and you're so nervous and hoping everything goes right and you don't mess up, that you don't get to relax and enjoy it. Now there's that ability that you know these ropes, you know this ring, you know this surface, you know this crowd. You can interpret what they're responding to better. With that there's the ability to go further and achieve more, and bust through more glass ceilings.

"I feel like that's the part I'm at right now, because the great thing about wrestling is ebbs and flows. You're never just on top, you're always riding away. That's what's so great about surfing. Sometimes you just got to sit on the calm and then wait for that wave and ride it to the end. Right now I feel like I'm sitting on that calm searching for that wave so I can get on it."

Ronda Rousey and other MMA stars possibly coming to WWE:

"I feel like if it's going to get more eyes on us, then that's wonderful. What I want to see is women who are passionate about this, and that they're doing it for the right reasons, and that they care about this business because we have been busting our tails for the past four years to make sure that women are seen in a different way and women are seen in a different light.

"And of course, Ronda, with all she's done for UFC, would be a great asset. I can't diminish her accomplishments at all because she's incredible in her own right. But this is our sport, and coming in here you have to prove yourself in a whole different way."

