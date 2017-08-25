- Above is video of Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz announcing the return of the "UpUpDownDown" All-Star Madden Challenge.

- Kayla Braxton and Mike Rome did ring announcing at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. They taped 4 episodes that will carry through mid-September. We have full spoilers at this link

- Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella confirmed on Twitter that boyfriend Big Cass underwent surgery last night. As noted, Cass suffered a torn ACL in the Brooklyn Street Fight with Enzo Amore on Monday's RAW. He could be out of action for around 9 months.

He's in more agony over the lack of pizza than he is over the surgery ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/5RtidhMmDX — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 25, 2017

