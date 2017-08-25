WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin joined the latest episode of Off The Board with Jimmy Traina to promote the upcoming season of Broken Skull Challenge. Below are some transcribed highlights, via Sports Illustrated.

"I think Roman is a star and I think WWE needs to continue to go down the path they're going with him. They don't need to flip him heel just arbitrarily to make the fans happy... I think Roman is a star. Now with that being said, is there still room for him to learn and grow? Oh, hell yeah. By leaps and bounds. He's nowhere near where he will be in three or four years. But at this point in his career, with a few not-so-great booking ideas, but also a learning curve on his part, he is where he's at and he's a top guy on that roster and he's still gonna keep improving and he has to because he's not a seasoned veteran.

"You put that guy in that line up during the Attitude Era, with that roster of Hall of Famers, guys that have yet to be in the Hall of Fame, holy smokes, I think the guy could've been lights out because the competition was so hot, heavy, and fierce. It was sink or swim. You got a bunch of guys out there with knives and you get in the way and they will cut you, so, I think he would've thrived in the Attitude Era and right now, just with his looks, his size, his physicality, he's gonna be just fine and he's gonna be a big star."

Whether he could be a star if he broke into the WWE now:

"I'm thankful I came along in the wrestling business when I did because it was the last of the wild, wild west and the last of just going out there and trying to do something to get over and, God dang it, I had a blast."

Austin also discussed his favorite WWE memory, Jim Ross, his sing-a-long with The Rock and more. You can read more highlights or listen to the interview by clicking here.

