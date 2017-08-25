- Above is video of Scottish wrestler Piper Niven talking about participating in The Mae Young Classic. Niven describes herself as big and bold, saying she loves going out and having fun in the ring. Niven says her style is smash mouth, hard-hitting and aggressive but she always has fun with it.
- WWE 205 Live star Mustafa Ali spent yesterday working on his head-scissor pins with indie star Flash Gordon. He tweeted the following video from their session:
Today's objective: head scissor pins ?? ?123— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 25, 2017
Put in the work. #DaSmoothest
Training with the homie @RoyFlashGordon pic.twitter.com/WaRJnGhIiQ
