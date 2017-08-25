- Above is video of Scottish wrestler Piper Niven talking about participating in The Mae Young Classic. Niven describes herself as big and bold, saying she loves going out and having fun in the ring. Niven says her style is smash mouth, hard-hitting and aggressive but she always has fun with it.

- Tickets for the Wednesday, October 4th WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University went on sale this morning at 10am EST and it looks like there are around 250 seats left as of this writing. The next NXT tapings will take place on Wednesday, September 13th and those tapings are sold out.

- WWE 205 Live star Mustafa Ali spent yesterday working on his head-scissor pins with indie star Flash Gordon. He tweeted the following video from their session:

Today's objective: head scissor pins ?? ?123



Put in the work. #DaSmoothest



Training with the homie @RoyFlashGordon pic.twitter.com/WaRJnGhIiQ — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) August 25, 2017

