- SMOSH Games posted this video of various WWE Superstars taking the "Try Not To Laugh Challenge" while watching various videos. Jack Gallagher, Rhyno, Cesaro and Mickie James are featured.

- IGN will be revealing another round of playable Superstars for the WWE 2K18 video game next Tuesday. RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose will be joining Corey Graves and Renee Young for the reveal.

- As noted, new SmackDown Superstar Bobby Roode will be finishing up his advertised WWE NXT dates. Roode's farewell tour will take place in two weeks at live events in Rochester, St. Catharines and Toronto. Below is a promo from Roode on the tour:

