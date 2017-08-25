- SMOSH Games posted this video of various WWE Superstars taking the "Try Not To Laugh Challenge" while watching various videos. Jack Gallagher, Rhyno, Cesaro and Mickie James are featured.
- As noted, new SmackDown Superstar Bobby Roode will be finishing up his advertised WWE NXT dates. Roode's farewell tour will take place in two weeks at live events in Rochester, St. Catharines and Toronto. Below is a promo from Roode on the tour:
Get ready for @REALBobbyRoode's #GLORIOUS #NXTFarewellTour! https://t.co/wJDZsEeL99— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2017
9/7 #NXTRochester
9/8 #NXTStCatharines
9/9 #NXTToronto pic.twitter.com/Is7qiiLLjl
