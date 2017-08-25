- Above is The Miz's WWE 2K18 entrance video. The game is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 17th for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as this fall for Nintendo Switch.

- For today only, t-shirts are $15 at WWEShop.com while sweatshirts are $30. There is no code necessary, just use this link

- As seen on SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night, Shelton Benjamin returned to WWE television after seven years. Benjamin was set to return to WWE last year when the company announced their brand extension. Vignettes aired on WWE television hyping his return, however plans were nixed after a shoulder issue was found while taking the company's physical.

While rumors of Benjamin returning to WWE have been floating since Benjamin was cleared to return action in March, The Wrestling Observer reports that Benjamin didn't officially sign his WWE contract until last week.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.