Fan Buzz recently interviewed ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes. You can read the full interview by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:

"I don't think people realize how good of an addition to the Bullet Club Marty was. Marty represents this whole U.K. boom in a nutshell. When you look at Marty, the hard work, the attention to detail, the character, the costume, the just flamboyance of The Villain. It brings an entirely different edge.

The Young Bucks:

"They're a completely different experience. They have a psychology that is unique to them and it's polarizing. And when people try to copy it, it's just wrong. They're the only ones who can do it."

Okada:

"I hope people understand what I'm saying, but Okada is the most WWE superstar I've ever wrestled. He reminds me of a Japanese Randy Orton. He is aware of every camera that's on the floor, it's almost as if he's aware of every heartbeat that's in the building."

The Revival:

"They're the absolute worst. I have a three-prong, three-tier, three-word approach to the Revival. All that aside, I really do want to see what it looks like with the Young Bucks and the Revival in the ring. I think they'd have a great, great, great match."

