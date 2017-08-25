- Above is Ember Moon's WWE 2K18 entrance video. The game is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 17th for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as this fall for Nintendo Switch.

- Just a reminder that Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss will be appearing today at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Reigns and Bliss will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan Q&A's during their respective appearances. Reigns will attend from 5-8pm, while Bliss will be there from 6-9 pm. We would appreciate a report from their Q&As, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here

- WWE sent out a survey to fans this week asking to select their 10 favorite WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars or WWE Legends. It should be noted that Hulk Hogan doesn't appear in the list of legends on the survey. Some of the legends on the survey include Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, Eddie Guerrero, Goldberg, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Steve Austin, Randy Savage, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H and The Ultimate Warrior. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader @Mick_Bailey )

- As noted, 2K Sports this week revealed 37 more playable Superstars for WWE 2K18.

