- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya talking about The Hart Family having success at SummerSlam to plug her big win over Naomi at last Sunday's pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

- It looks like Nikki Bella is off to begin filming the 25th season of ABC's Dancing with The Stars, which premieres on Monday, September 18th. John Cena tweeted the following on his fiancee today:

Continually inspired by @BellaTwins as Nicole embarks today on another amazing adventure.Time apart is tough,but I love u and support U ??%! — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2017

