Source: Channel Guide Mag

When Bobby Roode made his debut in NXT, an argument could've been made that the veteran superstar had enough experience to jump straight to the main roster. But Roode valued his time at the Performance Center and recently revealed to Channel Guide Magazine that he received personal mentorship from one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle.

"I had the opportunity over the last several months to sit down and be mentored by Shawn Michaels himself," Roode said. "So, it has been a really cool experience. Even though I've been in this business for almost two decades, this last year has been really gratifying. I've got to learn a lot and continue to learn. That's one of the best things about being in this business is you never stop learning."

Roode made his debut on SmackDown Live this week after headlining his fourth straight NXT Takeover this past weekend. He mentioned how much he appreciated how hands-on Triple H and Matt Bloom were with the NXT superstars.

Roode is currently one of the most popular superstars in the WWE. His "Glorious" theme song has been used at sporting events and even weddings. Even though he's ready to make a huge splash on the main roster, Roode looks back on his time in NXT as one of the greatest runs of his career.

"It is probably the most special thing to happen to me," he said. "Being able to headline TakeOver events, especially during WrestleMania weekend with [Shinsuke] Nakamura into SummerSlam weekend. It has become a huge time for NXT."

