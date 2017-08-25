- WWE posted this video with alternate slow motion footage from Bobby Roode's SmackDown debut this past Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
- Below is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question with Superstars giving predictions for Saturday's big Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match. Renee Young, Maria Kanellis, Becky Lynch go with Conor while Baron Corbin, Mike Bennett, Corey Graves, TJP and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos go with Floyd. Rusev says they are both winners because they're making a lot of money while Enzo Amore jokes that it will turn into a Triple Threat with him as the winner.
Who are YOUR favorite Superstars picking to win tomorrow night's fight between @FloydMayweather & @TheNotoriousMMA? #MayweathervsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/fiG6AKK2oP— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.