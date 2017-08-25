The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Heath Slater (with Rhyno) and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

Hawkins kicks Slater. Slater hits a forearm on Hawkins. Slater hits an Inverted Atomic Drop on Hawkins. Slater hits a spin kick on Hawkins. Slater pins Hawkins for a two count. Slater locks in a wrist lock on Hawkins. Hawkins backs Slater into the corner. Hawkins strikes Slater. Hawkins eventually kicks Slater in the back. Hawkins stomps Slater several times. Hawkins hits a Back-Suplex on Slater before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins briefly locks in a modified headlock, Slater fights out of it. Hawkins sends Slater into the corner. Hawkins connects with a boot to the face of Slater before following up with a clothesline. Hawkins pins Slater for a two count. Hawkins suplexes Slater. Hawkins locks in a facelock on Slater. Slater hits a jawbreaker on Hawkins. Hawkins slams Slater to the mat. Slater rolls Hawkins up for the win.

Winner: Heath Slater

A recap from RAW is shown featuring a physical altercation between Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring a verbal confrontation between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

The Brian Kendrick and Lince Dorado make their entrances.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado

The lock up. Kendrick locks in a headlock on Dorado. Dorado hits an arm drag on Kendrick. Kendrick briefly locks in an Abdominal Stretch on Dorado. Kendrick goes for a Hip Toss, Dorado lands on his feet. Kendrick hits a snapmare on Dorado before pinning him for a one count. Dorado rolls Kendrick up for a two count. Dorado hits a head-scissors on Kendrick. Dorado dropkicks Kendrick before pinning him for another two count. Dorado hits a head-scissors on Kendrick. Dorado strikes Kendrick several times. Dorado hits an arm drag on Kendrick. Kendrick spikes Dorado's neck on the top rope as we head into a commercial break.

Kendrick hits a Big Boot to the face of Dorado as we return from the commercial break. Kendrick pins Dorado for a two count. Kendrick suplexes Dorado. Kendrick locks in a headlock on Dorado. Dorado strikes Kendrick. Kendrick hits a Flap Jack on Dorado before pinning him for a two count. Kendrick strikes the back of Dorado. Dorado hits a cross body from off the top turnbuckle onto Kendrick. Dorado dodges an attack attempt by Kendrick in the corner. Dorado clotheslines Kendrick. Dorado connects with a spinkick on Kendrick. Dorado hits a hurricanruna on Kendrick before pinning him for a two count. Dorado ducks a clothesline attempt by Kendrick before hitting a Back-Handspring into a Stunner. Dorado goes for a Shooting Star Press, Kendrick gets his knees up. Kendrick locks in the Captain's Hook on Dorado. Dorado taps out.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick

A recap of the Tag-Team Match from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Roman Reigns & John Cena defeating Samoa Joe & Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

