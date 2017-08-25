Source: Myles

Kurt Angle spoke with Myles at the WWE 2K18 Kickoff over the weekend and was asked about a potential in-ring return with WWE. Over the summer, it was hinted that Angle could meet Triple H in the ring, but that has yet to come together. On getting back in the ring, Angle responded it could be sooner than later.

"Well, you can talk to Vince McMahon about that," laughed Angle. "No, but I think it will happen, I'm guessing end of this year, early next year. It ultimately is up to Vince McMahon, he's gonna make the decision."

Before coming to WWE in January of this year, Angle worked for a number of independent promotions going up against wrestlers like Alberto El Patron and Cody Rhodes. With plenty of choices for Angle to work with in WWE, he was asked which names are at the top of his list. Naming some veterans - like Triple H - Angle also pointed out a number of younger talent he wouldn't mind wrestling such as, Rusev, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman.

"Well, you know, you want to challenge yourself and get in the ring with Triple H, Brock Lesnar, or even John Cena," Angle said. "There's a lot of great young talent right now, Rusev, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, [and] Braun Strowman, love that big guy. So, there's a lot of great talent that I'd love to get my hands on."

