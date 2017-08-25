- Above is an extra scene from the second season of WWE's Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody series, featuring The Butchers (Seth Rollins & Rhyno) talking about their meat.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya noted on Twitter that she finally has a new t-shirt coming out next week. She currently has just 1 Authentic t-shirt, 1 Vintage t-shirt and 1 t-shirt with Rob Schamberger's artwork on WWE Shop.

- Mauro Ranallo worked last night's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University and flew back to Las Vegas today to prepare to call Saturday's big boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. The NXT Twitter account wished Mauro the best of luck with the following tweet, which was re-tweeted by Triple H:

Best of luck to the #VoiceofNXT @mauroranallo as he prepares to call #MayweathervsMcGregor this weekend in Las Vegas, NV! pic.twitter.com/C4s60bnGZN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2017

