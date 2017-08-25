- Above is video of Japanese star Kairi Sane talking about making it to WWE for The Mae Young Classic. Sane says she wrestled in Japan for 5.5 years but now she's here with WWE NXT so she's not used to a lot of things but everyone has been so kind and she's living a full life. She admits she's nervous about the tournament but says she's more excited than nervous. She wants to win the tournament but she also wants to stand out among the other 31 competitors. Sane also talks about her Pirate Princess nickname and her diving elbow drop. She says she's been following the success of Asuka and she's inspired by that success. Sane has a lot of respect for Asuka and wants to follow in her footsteps.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be signing copies of his "Saint Mick: My Journey from Hardcore Legend to Santa's Jolly Elf" book at the following locations. The book will be released via hardcover and e-book on Tuesday, October 17th.

This will be the 11th book that Foley has written and his 6th memoir. Stephanie McMahon wrote the foreword. You can pre-order the book at 48% off via this link on Amazon.

* October 17th: Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ

* October 18th: Barnes & Noble in Tribeca, NY

* October 19th: Book Revue in Huntington, NY

* October 22nd: RJ Julia in Madison, CT

* November 6th: Joseph-Beth in Crestview Hills, KY

* November 7th: Santa Claus Museum in Santa Claus, IN

* November 8th: Books-A-Million in Kokomo, IN

* November 9th: Barnes & Noble in Huntington Beach, CA

* November 12th: Book Soup in Los Angeles, CA

- Rusev caused a bunch of speculation on his WWE status with the following cryptic tweet today. Many believe The Bulgarian Brute is once again trolling fans due to the recent rumors on he and Lana asking for their WWE releases. For those who missed it, Lana took to Twitter and denied the rumor. Below is Rusev's tweet from today:

I want to thank @WWE front office TR and everybody involved. THANK YOU — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 25, 2017

