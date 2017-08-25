- Last night's GFW Impact saw OVE (Ohio Versus Everything) pick up a win over indie tag team The Heatseekers. Above is post-match video of the brothers, Jake & Dave Crist, commenting on how they made a statement with the win - that they are going to be a dominant tag team in GFW. They put every tag team on notice because OVE is all about brutality.
- After recently hitting 1 billion YouTube video views, GFW is now counting down to 1 billion YouTube subscribers, as seen below. As of this writing, the channel has 971,269 subscribers and 1,006,241,993 views. The channel was launched in February 2006.
We hit #1Billion Views. Next @YouTube Milestone is #1Million Subscribers and the countdown is on! Today we crossed #970000 Thanks to YOU! pic.twitter.com/5rJqxIq8qo— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 25, 2017
