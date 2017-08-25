- Both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor made weight on Friday for tomorrow night's super-fight in Las Vegas, NV. Mayweather weighed in at 149.5 pounds, with McGregor tipping the scales at 153 pounds. Both were under the 154 pound welterweight limit.

Below are complete weigh-in results for Mayweather vs. McGregor:

MAIN CARD (AIRING ON PPV AT 9 PM ET):

Floyd Mayweather (149.5 pounds) vs. Conor McGregor (153 pounds)

Badou Jack (175.5 pounds) vs. Nathan Cleverly (174.25 pounds)

Gervonta Davis (132 pounds) vs. Francisco Fonseca (130 pounds)

Andrew Tabiti (197.5 pounds) vs. Steve Cunningham (198 pounds)

Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place tomorrow night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

- Floyd Mayweather did an interview on UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1 to promote tomorrow night's super-fight against Conor McGregor. In it, he said there's no pressure on him to win.

"There's no pressure on me. One thing I can do is fight. In 21 years, I've been hit by the best," said Mayweather. "Conor has been talking about what he's going to do. But you have to be able to take it. He want to shoot, but I'm going to be shoot it out also."

He also said this fight will conclude his career.

"This is my last fight. No more fights," said Mayweather. "I'm thinking about my career: with the Pacquiao fight, this fight and the Canelo fight, I've made 700 million."

