Thanks to Tara's Friend Nelson for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Cezar Bononi defeated Marcel Barthel

* Taynara Conti, Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne defeated Rhea Ripley, Zeda and Ruby Riot when Mandy pinned Zeda

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Raul Mendoza

* Bianca Belair defeated Lacey Evans. Both were impressive

* The Street Profits defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler after answering their open challenge. Very fun match, lots of energy from Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

Intermission

* Ember Moon defeated Sarah Logan with a sick kick

* Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss with the Gargano Escape. Gargano was really over

* NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY retained over Heavy Machinery. Good, hard hitting match. Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic are still over but SAnitY is well-received these days

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre retained over Andrade "Cien" Almas in the main event. Zelina Vega did Andrade's intro during the formal ring introductions. Nice offense by both guys, Drew won with the Claymore kick. Drew definitely looks like the champion, should be interesting to see him carry the brand with the title

